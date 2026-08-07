US Calls for Restraint Amid Unrest in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir

The United States has called on Pakistani authorities to show restraint and urged demonstrators in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir to protest peacefully. This comes amid escalating unrest and reports of human rights violations, said a spokesperson from the US State Department.

Responding to queries about the ongoing crackdown in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, the spokesperson highlighted the need for peaceful conditions to conduct free and fair elections. They called on protestors to express grievances peacefully and urged local authorities to respect the country's laws and constitutional freedoms.

Dozens have reportedly died in protests since June 2026, amid internet blackouts and limited media access. International groups, including Amnesty International, have demanded inquiries into alleged violations. India has criticized Pakistan for the continued civilian crackdown and questioned the legitimacy of local elections in the region.