Revolutionizing Healthcare: Scan and Register Service Hits 25 Crore Milestone

In a transformative stride for digital healthcare in India, the Scan and Register Service under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission has surpassed 25 crore OPD registrations, the Health Ministry announced on Friday. This service, previously known as Scan and Share, allows patients to use QR codes at healthcare facilities for quick registration.

Upon providing consent, patients can safely share their Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) profile with healthcare providers, eliminating the need for paper-based registration, thus enhancing efficiency and reducing wait times. The Health Ministry emphasized that this milestone indicates the growing trust among citizens and healthcare providers in India’s digital health ecosystem.

Operating in 30,800 facilities across 36 states and union territories, including 24,323 public and 6,481 private facilities, the service facilitates nearly 4 lakh registrations daily. Bihar leads with over 7.30 crore transactions. Dr. Sunil Kumar Barnwal, CEO of the National Health Authority, highlighted that the initiative significantly improves healthcare delivery and patient convenience through a simple QR code system.