Gujarat's Bold Leap: Pioneering Green AI Data Centres for Digital Future

The Gujarat government has unveiled the Viksit Gujarat Data Centre Policy 2026-29, striving to position the state as a leader in hyperscale Green AI data centres. The initiative aims to attract investments and enhance India's digital economy with a focus on sustainable development and cutting-edge digital infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2026 23:07 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 23:07 IST
Gujarat's Bold Leap: Pioneering Green AI Data Centres for Digital Future
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (File Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat government has taken a significant step toward positioning the state as a leader in digital infrastructure by notifying the Viksit Gujarat Data Centre Policy 2026-29. The policy envisions establishing Gujarat as a major hub for hyperscale Green AI data centres, targeting a creation of 7.5 GW capacity within the state. This initiative is an integral part of realizing the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, aiming to fortify India's digital economy with cutting-edge infrastructure to support artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and high-performance computing.

Gujarat's strategic advantages make it an appealing location for such developments. With nearly 74 GW of installed power capacity, a robust renewable energy ecosystem, extensive optical fibre network, and strong industrial backbone, the state is poised to attract hyperscalers and cloud service providers. The new policy focuses on the Dholera Special Investment Region, positioning it as a premier site for hyperscale Green AI data centre hubs by leveraging planned infrastructure and sustainable practices.

To attract investments, the policy offers various fiscal incentives such as a capital subsidy, interest subsidy, and power tariff relief, among others. It also emphasizes non-fiscal improvements like streamlined approvals and flexibility in building regulations to enhance the ease of doing business. The state government is making a concerted effort to draw in global hyperscalers, cloud service providers, AI companies, and institutional investors, aiming for Gujarat to become a cornerstone in India's digital infrastructure landscape.

TRENDING

1
US scrutinizes more schools over admissions practices, diversity and pro-Palestinian protests

US scrutinizes more schools over admissions practices, diversity and pro-Pal...

United States
2
Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia wounds 11 civilians as kingdom warns of wider threat

Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia wounds 11 civilians as kingdom warns of wider ...

Saudi Arabia
3
Meta ordered to pay $567 million in New Mexico for teen mental health fund

Meta ordered to pay $567 million in New Mexico for teen mental health fund

United States
4
Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia wounds 11 civilians as kingdom warns of wider threat

Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia wounds 11 civilians as kingdom warns of wider ...

Saudi Arabia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Rethinking Blue Jobs: World Bank Links Employment Growth with Healthy Oceans and Inclusive Economies

From Crisis Tool to Data Revolution: How Phone Surveys Could Reshape Development Policy in Africa

Why Women Still Struggle to Reach Leadership Roles in Ethiopia’s Fast-Growing Banking Sector

How Ghana Turned Around Its Economy: IMF Sees Strong Growth, Lower Inflation and Fiscal Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026