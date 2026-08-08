Senate Shifts Labor Board Dynamics with New Confirmations

The U.S. Senate confirmed two of President Donald Trump's nominees to the National Labor Relations Board on Friday, realigning the board with a Republican majority. This strategic move empowers the board to reverse decisions seen as supportive of union organizing efforts.

James Macy and David Prouty will fill the seats, with Macy representing the Republican perspective and Prouty being the board's only Democratic member. The board, which traditionally includes members from both major political parties, oversees union elections and handles labor complaint investigations.

The confirmations come amid significant controversy, with past actions by Trump's appointees, such as reinstating rules that complicate holding companies accountable as joint employers, reflecting a broader push to reshape labor policies. Meanwhile, legal challenges against board processes are ongoing, and Trump's previous firing of a Democratic board member continues to spark legal battles.