Security Guard Arrested for Alleged Rape on Ahmedabad Terrace

An alarming case of sexual assault has been reported in Ahmedabad, where a security guard allegedly raped a woman on the terrace of a residential building. The incident occurred under the Anandnagar Police Station limits, according to law enforcement officials.

Senior police officer Neeraj Badgujar stated that the accused, employed as a security guard for merely four days before the incident, allegedly strangled and raped the victim. Following the heinous act, the security guard locked the woman on the terrace and fled the scene.

Responding swiftly, police teams reached the location upon receiving the report and began their investigation. Despite the accused switching off his mobile phone to hinder tracking, police deployed multiple teams, including local and crime branch units, to trace his whereabouts. The comprehensive search resulted in the arrest of the accused by early morning.

Authorities have confirmed that the accused, a native of Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district, will undergo a thorough interrogation, with his medical examination process already initiated. Legal proceedings are also set to hold the security agency accountable under relevant laws. Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered, and further investigations continue to unfold as the police gather more evidence and testimonies.