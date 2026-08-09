Security Guard Arrested in Disturbing Terrace Rape Case in Ahmedabad

In a shocking incident in Ahmedabad, a security guard has been arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a woman on a residential building's terrace under the jurisdiction of Anandnagar Police Station, authorities confirmed on Sunday.

Neeraj Badgujar, JCP Sector 1 of Ahmedabad Police, reported that the suspect was newly hired and allegedly choked the victim before committing the crime, subsequently fleeing the scene. Rapid response by police teams initiated prompt investigation upon receiving the report.

Officers arrived swiftly at the scene where they registered an FIR. Despite the suspect switching off his phone to evade capture, police deployed 10 teams to apprehend him. Through diligent searches and CCTV analysis, the guard, from Hardoi district in Uttar Pradesh, was detained for questioning. Police emphasize ongoing comprehensive investigation and potential charges against the security agency involved.