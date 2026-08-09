Himachal's Unified Front: Farmers and Workers Gear Up for Nationwide Protest

Himachal Kisan Sabha and the Centre of Indian Trade Unions urge farmers and workers to join nationwide protests on August 10 against government policies. The protest serves as a precursor to a comprehensive movement starting November 26, addressing issues like MSP, employment security, and corporate influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2026 23:09 IST | Created: 09-08-2026 23:09 IST
Himachal's Unified Front: Farmers and Workers Gear Up for Nationwide Protest
Representative image (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, Himachal Kisan Sabha (HKS) and the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) rallied farmers, agricultural workers, and laborers to join in a nationwide protest planned for August 10. The protest targets what these organizations label as 'anti-farmer, anti-worker, and corporate-friendly policies' of the current government.

The protest is set to take place in approximately 25 locations across Himachal Pradesh, at district, sub-divisional, and block levels. This call to action is part of a broader nationwide initiative led by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and Central Trade Unions (CTUs). Protests will include democratic activities such as 'Jail Bharo', 'Rasta Roko', and 'Rail Roko'.

Announcing that the August 10 protests are a stepping stone for a larger movement starting November 26, 2026, the organizations plan to adopt the slogan 'Save Farming, Save Industry and Save India'. Key issues include the pressing need for a legal guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops, government procurement assurances, bolstering MGNREGA, a comprehensive farm loan waiver, and other critical demands. Prominent figures like HKS State President Dr. Kuldip Singh Tanwar and CITU State President Vajinder Mehra highlighted the adverse impact of increased corporate influence over public resources and demanded policy changes for the welfare of ordinary citizens.

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