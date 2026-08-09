Maresca's Wing Wizards Propel Manchester City to Preseason Triumph

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca praised his team's performance after a 3-1 victory against Atletico Madrid, with notable contributions from wide players Antoine Semenyo and Omar Marmoush. The match wrapped up City's preseason tour of Asia, marking a successful end with further progress expected as the regular season looms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2026 23:47 IST | Created: 09-08-2026 23:47 IST
Maresca's Wing Wizards Propel Manchester City to Preseason Triumph
Manchester City
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca hailed the impact of his wide players following a 3-1 win over Atletico Madrid, highlighting their crucial roles in the final preseason match in Asia.

Omar Marmoush scored twice, courtesy of assists from Antoine Semenyo, as City overturned a halftime deficit in front of more than 50,000 fans at Seoul World Cup Stadium.

The victory underscored City's dominant possession and sharp play, setting the stage for the upcoming Premier League season with further improvements anticipated, particularly in goal efficiency.

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