Maresca's Wing Wizards Propel Manchester City to Preseason Triumph

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca hailed the impact of his wide players following a 3-1 win over Atletico Madrid, highlighting their crucial roles in the final preseason match in Asia.

Omar Marmoush scored twice, courtesy of assists from Antoine Semenyo, as City overturned a halftime deficit in front of more than 50,000 fans at Seoul World Cup Stadium.

The victory underscored City's dominant possession and sharp play, setting the stage for the upcoming Premier League season with further improvements anticipated, particularly in goal efficiency.