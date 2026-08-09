Bengal Remembers Abhaya: A Stand Against Injustice

In a poignant act of remembrance, healthcare workers across West Bengal observed a two-minute silence on Sunday to honor a postgraduate trainee doctor raped and murdered two years ago. BJP MLA and Minister Agnimitra Paul announced the tribute, underscoring the persistent demand for justice and safety reforms in the healthcare sector.

The silence, observed at hospitals and health centers statewide, follows a directive from Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. Paul emphasized that this day marks the second anniversary of the tragic incident involving the victim, identified as Abhaya during subsequent protests. She lamented the lack of justice, voicing the collective hope of Bengal's citizens for resolution.

Allegations of evidence destruction and truth suppression have clouded the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital case. Paul recalled witnessing the aftermath, including hasty cremation of the victim's body. The case, originating on August 9, 2024, prompted nationwide protests demanding a transparent investigation and greater protection for healthcare professionals.