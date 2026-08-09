Lucas Digne's Triumphant Return to PSG: A New Chapter Begins

Lucas Digne has rejoined Paris St Germain from Aston Villa on a multi-year deal. The move to PSG marks Digne's return after 11 years, following a successful career across Europe, including stints at Barcelona and Everton. Digne has been crucial for France since 2014 with 64 caps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2026 23:19 IST | Created: 09-08-2026 23:19 IST
Lucas Digne's Triumphant Return to PSG: A New Chapter Begins
  • Country:
  • France

In a significant move, Lucas Digne has reunited with Paris St Germain, having signed a deal running until 2029, as announced by the Ligue 1 champions on Sunday. While financial specifics remain undisclosed, it has been reported that PSG activated an 8.5 million pounds release clause for the accomplished left-back.

Digne, who first joined PSG in 2013, is returning to the club 11 years after his initial departure. During his previous tenure, he contributed significantly to the team, winning two Ligue 1 titles among other trophies. In a statement, Digne expressed his excitement about returning to Paris for this new chapter.

The illustrious career of the 33-year-old defender has seen him playing for clubs like Barcelona and Everton, and he has been a fixture on the French national team since 2014, earning 64 caps. As PSG gears up for their Ligue 1 opener against Rennes on August 23, Digne is eager to add his experience to the squad.

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