Turbulence Turmoil: Air India Passengers Demand Answers

Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi faces severe turbulence. Passengers express concerns about pilot's conduct and demand a thorough investigation by authorities. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau is examining the incident as a serious occurrence. Initial tests indicate grounds for deeper investigation into the Pilot-in-Command.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2026 23:21 IST | Created: 09-08-2026 23:21 IST
Turbulence Turmoil: Air India Passengers Demand Answers
Air India Phuket-Delhi flight passenger Shrikant Jha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On August 4, passengers aboard an Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi encountered severe turbulence, igniting concerns over the pilot's conduct. A passenger, Shrikant Jha, alleged questionable behavior from the pilot post-turbulence and urged authorities for a thorough investigation into the entire incident.

Jha and others have accused the pilot of potentially flying under the influence. They demand accountability from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Airports Authority of India, and the airline. Passengers reported inadequate assistance post-landing, exacerbating their grievances.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has launched an inquiry, categorizing it as a 'serious incident.' The Ministry of Civil Aviation confirms that the pilot underwent a psychoactive substance screening, with initial findings prompting further testing. The outcome of the analysis is awaited.

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