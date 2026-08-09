Ishroop Narang: The Rise of India's Judo Prodigy at Commonwealth Games

Young Indian judoka Ishroop Narang came agonizingly close to clinching a medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, where she competed with grit and determination. Returning from her debut CWG campaign, Narang garnered invaluable experience and a renewed fervor to qualify for the 2030 edition in Ahmedabad.

Competing in the women's -78kg category, the 19-year-old Narang emerged as the sole Indian judoka to advance past the initial rounds on the final day of the competition. She defeated Scotland's Nicole Wood in the round of 16 but faced defeat against England's Emma Reid in the quarter-finals. Narang showed resilience in the repechage, overcoming a deficit to defeat Cameroon's Georgika Wesly Djengue Moune and advance to the medal round, where she narrowly missed the bronze against Canada's Coralie Godbout.

Narang reflected on the Glasgow campaign as a significant learning curve. Her bout against experienced competitors, including a Commonwealth silver medalist, added depth to her competitive skills. Narang emphasized the value of her pre-Games training camp in France and expressed optimism about her next targets, which include the Olympic qualifiers and the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad.

With accomplishments such as a silver at the Junior Asian Championships and a bronze at the Junior Asian Cup, Narang has been steadily building her reputation. Her development has been supported by elite high-performance training, including stints under coach Vivek Thakur and time at the Inspire Institute of Sport, complemented by local training in Chandigarh.

The rise of Narang has been acknowledged by NS Thakur, General Secretary of the Amateur Judo Association of Chandigarh, who noted her potential and the cooperative support from the state's Sports Department. Her strong performance in Glasgow underscored her ability to compete under pressure. As she embarks on her journey through the Olympic qualification stages, Narang aims to leverage her Commonwealth Games experience to elevate her standing on the international judo circuit.

India ended the Glasgow Commonwealth Games ranked fourth, with a haul of 39 medals -- 13 gold, 17 silver, and nine bronze. The event marked the ceremonial start of India’s preparations to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad, symbolized by the handing over of the Commonwealth Games flag at the closing ceremony in Glasgow.