Police Nab Gangsters after Firing Clash in Punjab's Firozpur

Two alleged gangsters involved in extortion were injured and captured after firing at police in Punjab's Firozpur district. The suspects, riding a motorcycle, opened fire when stopped at a checkpoint. Police recovered firearms, and an investigation into their criminal links is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 10:48 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 10:48 IST
Police Nab Gangsters after Firing Clash in Punjab's Firozpur
Firozpur Senior Superintendent of Police Bhupinder Singh (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic encounter in Punjab's Firozpur district, two alleged gangsters involved in extortion cases were injured and subsequently arrested following an exchange of gunfire with police. The incident unfolded in the Mallanwala area when a police team, positioned at a checkpoint, signaled the suspects on a motorcycle to halt.

Firozpur Senior Superintendent of Police Bhupinder Singh explained that the suspects defied the police signal, attempting to flee, and initiated the gunfire by shooting at the police vehicle. The officers engaged in a return fire while taking cover. Both suspects sustained injuries in the confrontation and received medical attention at the Civil Hospital Firozpur.

The apprehended individuals, identified as Harpreet Singh and Dilbagh Singh, were found in possession of two pistols, allegedly used in the attack. Authorities describe them as seasoned extortionists with a history of criminal activity. The police's ongoing investigation focuses on unraveling their wider criminal network and connection to other offenses.

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