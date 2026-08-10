Throngs of Devotees Flock to Jaipur's Jharkhand Mahadev Temple for Shravan Celebrations

Jaipur's Jharkhand Mahadev Temple witnessed a massive turnout of Lord Shiva devotees on the second Monday of Shravan. With the sacred month in full swing, thousands gathered from early dawn to offer prayers and perform rituals. The event coincided with Som Pradosh, adding to its spiritual significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 10:50 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 10:50 IST
Throngs of Devotees Flock to Jaipur's Jharkhand Mahadev Temple for Shravan Celebrations
Jharkhand Mahadev Temple, Jaipur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The second Monday of the holy Shravan month marked an overwhelming gathering at Jaipur's iconic Jharkhand Mahadev Temple. Devotees thronged the temple premises from the early hours, participating in the revered 'jalabhishek' ritual to honor Lord Shiva.

According to temple priest Suresh Sharma, the influx began as early as 3 AM with arrangements made by the temple authorities for seamless crowd management, including provisions of milk and tea. Security was reinforced by police deployments to ensure order as the Lord's 'shringar' was set for 4 PM.

Coinciding with Som Pradosh, the day held additional importance for worshipers. Priest Pandit Om Prakash Gautam revealed plans for subsequent Mondays, forecasting a demand for 60,000 liters of Gangajal. The temple, with a rich history dating back to 1918, continues to allure pilgrims with its revered Dravidian architecture.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Drone Strike in Nizhnekamsk

Tragic Drone Strike in Nizhnekamsk

Russia
2
GameStop CEO Considers Pivot to Partnership with eBay Over $56 Billion Bid

GameStop CEO Considers Pivot to Partnership with eBay Over $56 Billion Bid

United States
3
Young Entrepreneurs Shaping Fashion and Eyewear Markets

Young Entrepreneurs Shaping Fashion and Eyewear Markets

Global
4
Financial Storm: Lebanon's Banking Scandal Unveiled

Financial Storm: Lebanon's Banking Scandal Unveiled

Lebanon

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The “Last Mile” Problem Holding Back Sustainable Farming

Made in Africa, Trusted in Africa? The Next Vaccine Challenge

Green Aid Sounds Good, But Does It Actually Reduce Emissions?

Is Remote Sensing Becoming the New Frontline of Coastal Protection?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026