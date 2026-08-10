Throngs of Devotees Flock to Jaipur's Jharkhand Mahadev Temple for Shravan Celebrations

The second Monday of the holy Shravan month marked an overwhelming gathering at Jaipur's iconic Jharkhand Mahadev Temple. Devotees thronged the temple premises from the early hours, participating in the revered 'jalabhishek' ritual to honor Lord Shiva.

According to temple priest Suresh Sharma, the influx began as early as 3 AM with arrangements made by the temple authorities for seamless crowd management, including provisions of milk and tea. Security was reinforced by police deployments to ensure order as the Lord's 'shringar' was set for 4 PM.

Coinciding with Som Pradosh, the day held additional importance for worshipers. Priest Pandit Om Prakash Gautam revealed plans for subsequent Mondays, forecasting a demand for 60,000 liters of Gangajal. The temple, with a rich history dating back to 1918, continues to allure pilgrims with its revered Dravidian architecture.