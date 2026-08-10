Sawan Celebrations: Devotees Flock to Temples Across India

Thousands of devotees gathered at temples across India, including the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, to mark the second Monday of Sawan dedicated to Lord Shiva. Ceremonies included Aartis, Jalabhishek, and flower showers, with extra measures in place to manage crowds and ensure smooth rituals and prayers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 10:51 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 10:51 IST
Sawan Celebrations: Devotees Flock to Temples Across India
Devotees throng Shiva Temples on second Monday of Sawan (Photo\ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

A vast number of devotees flocked to temples across India, including the iconic Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, to mark the second Somwar (Monday) of Sawan, a sacred month for Lord Shiva’s followers. Chants of 'Har Har Mahadev' resonated as early morning aartis and special rituals were performed to honor the deity.

The Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust's CEO, Vishwa Bhushan Mishra, participated in the celebrations, showering flower petals on those gathered. In various cities such as Ayodhya and Prayagraj, devotees carried out traditional practices and offered prayers. In Kanpur and Hapur, devotees performed Jalabhishek and other important rituals, showing immense devotion during this auspicious period.

Significant arrangements were made in locations like Deoghar, where Deputy Commissioner Saurabh Kumar Bhuwania informed about the deployment of additional security and holding points to manage the influx, ensuring smoother entry and exit. Meanwhile, across other regions such as Dehradun, Haridwar, Mumbai, and Guwahati, devotees maintained the spirited observance of Sawan with diverse religious rituals and a steady flow of worshippers.

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