CISF Thwarts Major Gold Smuggling Operation at Mumbai Airport

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) recently averted a significant gold-smuggling attempt at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, recovering approximately 1,311 grams of gold, estimated to be valued at Rs 1.61 crore. This operation was spearheaded by the CISF's Crime & Intelligence Wing (CIW), utilizing behavioral detection techniques and enhanced surveillance.

The event unfolded at around 4:20 pm when CISF personnel observed suspicious activity involving an airport loader near the Smoking Zone adjacent to the International Boarding Gate. The loader was seen receiving a dubious item, concealed within socks, from a female passenger on an international transit. The passenger had arrived from Dubai and was set to continue to Bangkok, as per CISF reports.

The suspicious activity prompted immediate intervention, and upon questioning, the loader allegedly failed to deliver a satisfactory explanation. This led to a thorough search by the security team, resulting in the discovery of four oval-shaped capsules containing the suspected smuggled gold. The consignment, following a preliminary evaluation, was valued at approximately Rs 1,61,38,417 and subsequently handed over to the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Customs alongside the involved parties for further scrutiny and potential legal proceedings.