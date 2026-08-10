Global Financial Markets Brace for Turbulence Amid Economic Uncertainties

Financial markets worldwide are set for a turbulent week. With talks of possible U.S.-Japanese intervention on the yen and significant economic data releases looming, market watchers are on high alert. Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions in the Gulf persist as an interim deal between Iran and Oman faces skepticism without U.S. endorsement.

The yen, dipping to historic lows, prompts Japan to consider a rate hike, while debates over the U.S.'s choice of currency in interventions continue. In the Gulf, Iran and Oman pursue a deal to ease passage in the Strait of Hormuz, though expectations remain low amid ongoing conflicts.

The spotlight also turns to U.S. inflation data, which could complicate the Federal Reserve's next moves. With contrasting economic signals from down under, where Australia and Norway deliberate on rate policies, global markets eagerly anticipate pivotal announcements this week.