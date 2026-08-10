Fadnavis Assures Transparency with FCRA Amendments Amid National Discourse
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis reassures that transparent organizations need not fear the FCRA Bill, emphasizing its aim to prevent misuse of foreign funds. He encourages open parliamentary discussions and supports NCP's meeting with PM Modi. Fadnavis also outlines plans for the 'Tiranga Yatra' campaign.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized the transparency objectives of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) Bill, asserting that law-abiding organizations have nothing to fear from the proposed amendments. The bill aims to close loopholes exploited by some entities to channel funds for subversive or unlawful purposes.
Fadnavis clarified that the bill is not targeted at any specific community, but applies to all organizations receiving foreign contributions. He also welcomed the opportunity for debate in Parliament, reaffirming the administration's commitment to transparency and accountability in foreign fund regulation.
In a different context, Fadnavis supported the Nationalist Congress Party's recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing it as constructive. He stated that the Prime Minister represents the entire nation, not a single party. Additionally, Fadnavis outlined his schedule for the 'Tiranga Yatra' campaign in Mumbai, Pune, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.
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