Court Rejects Polygraph Request in NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak Probe

The Rouse Avenue Court on Monday rejected a plea filed by three accused seeking polygraph, brain-mapping, and lie detector tests in connection with the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case. Special Judge Ajay Gupta dismissed the application submitted by defendants Mangilal Biwal, Vikas Biwal, and Dinesh Biwal, who argued that such tests would contribute to a more fair and transparent investigation.

This plea was opposed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), represented by Senior Public Prosecutor V K Pathak. The prosecution maintained that the request was not warranted and suggested that the accused should cover any additional costs since a special fast-track court was already handling the case. As for the CBI charge sheet, the court deferred the decision on whether to take cognizance, promising a pronouncement on August 12, citing the document's voluminous nature.

Meanwhile, the accused's judicial custody has been extended to August 12, with their appearances being made through video conferencing. The case's charge sheet spans nearly 20,000 pages and lists charges such as criminal conspiracy and cheating, among other offences. The investigation extends across several states with raids at 92 locations, yielding arrests and seizures, including the freezing of several financial accounts linked to the alleged paper leak scandal.