Protests Erupt Over Exam Allegations in Jharkhand

Thousands of youth protesters were dispersed by police using water cannons in Jharkhand. The protesters were marching towards the state legislature to express their discontent over alleged misconduct in the state's civil services examinations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 12:46 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 12:46 IST
Protests Erupt Over Exam Allegations in Jharkhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand, police resorted to using water cannons on Monday to break up a large protest by thousands of young demonstrators. The youths were marching towards the state legislature, voicing their anger over supposed irregularities in Jharkhand's civil services exams.

The protesters allege that there has been wrongdoing in the examination process, prompting a massive gathering demanding accountability and reform. The peace of the march was disrupted as officials took measures to maintain order by dispersing the crowd prior to reaching the legislative assembly.

Officials are currently investigating the protesters' claims, as tension remains high in the region with continued demands for transparency and fairness in the ongoing civil service recruitment process.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Wine Country: Senior Woman Dies in Bald Range Wildfire

Tragedy in Wine Country: Senior Woman Dies in Bald Range Wildfire

Canada
2
Rahul Gandhi Condemns Police Action Against Protesting Students in Jharkhand

Rahul Gandhi Condemns Police Action Against Protesting Students in Jharkhand

India
3
Devastating Earthquake Shakes Colombia's Pacific Coast

Devastating Earthquake Shakes Colombia's Pacific Coast

Colombia
4
Visa Roadblock Delays Nigeria's Olympic Flag Football Dream

Visa Roadblock Delays Nigeria's Olympic Flag Football Dream

Germany

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The “Last Mile” Problem Holding Back Sustainable Farming

Made in Africa, Trusted in Africa? The Next Vaccine Challenge

Green Aid Sounds Good, But Does It Actually Reduce Emissions?

Is Remote Sensing Becoming the New Frontline of Coastal Protection?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026