Protests Erupt Over Exam Allegations in Jharkhand

In the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand, police resorted to using water cannons on Monday to break up a large protest by thousands of young demonstrators. The youths were marching towards the state legislature, voicing their anger over supposed irregularities in Jharkhand's civil services exams.

The protesters allege that there has been wrongdoing in the examination process, prompting a massive gathering demanding accountability and reform. The peace of the march was disrupted as officials took measures to maintain order by dispersing the crowd prior to reaching the legislative assembly.

Officials are currently investigating the protesters' claims, as tension remains high in the region with continued demands for transparency and fairness in the ongoing civil service recruitment process.