Tragedy Strikes: Nine Family Members Perish in Madhya Pradesh Flood

A devastating incident occurred in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district on Monday, claiming the lives of nine family members after their vehicle was swept away by powerful currents in an overflowing drain.

The vehicle, carrying 11 people from a single family, encountered the deluge on the Pachore-Sarangpur road near Padana village due to heavy rainfall overnight. Although two individuals were rescued, the event left a trail of tragedy.

Local officials, including SDM Sarangpur Rohit Bamhaure, confirmed the persistence of heavy rainfall that had caused waterlogging in numerous villages. Despite warnings against proceeding on the waterlogged road, the driver attempted to cross, leading to the vehicle's plunge into a nearby ditch.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed condolences, promising financial aid for the affected families, while Minister Gautam Tetwal highlighted the rescue efforts made by local residents and authorities. The search for any remaining missing persons continues.