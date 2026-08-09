Revamping Regional Connectivity: Madhya Pradesh Launches Four New Flight Routes

In a bid to bolster regional and inter-state air connectivity, Madhya Pradesh flagged off four new flight services from Bhopal's Raja Bhoj Airport. The routes inaugurated include Bhopal-Rewa, Bhopal-Patna, Rewa-Kolkata, and Jabalpur-Kolkata, according to a release from the Chief Minister's Office.

The Bhopal-Rewa direct flight aims to enhance connectivity within the region, linking Bhopal with the Vindhya area, while the Bhopal-Patna route will connect the capital cities of Madhya Pradesh and Bihar. The ceremony witnessed the presence of distinguished guests, including Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

These services, operated by Alliance Air, are part of an initiative supported by the Madhya Pradesh Civil Aviation Policy, providing financial assistance up to Rs 10 lakh via Viability Gap Funding for each round trip. This initiative not only facilitates easier movement between states but also supports travelers, traders, and the business community, contributing significantly to the region's economic connectivity.