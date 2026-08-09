Revamping Regional Connectivity: Madhya Pradesh Launches Four New Flight Routes

Madhya Pradesh inaugurated four new flight routes from Raja Bhoj Airport, Bhopal, enhancing regional and inter-state air connectivity. The new routes include Bhopal-Rewa, Bhopal-Patna, Rewa-Kolkata, and Jabalpur-Kolkata, with financial support under the Madhya Pradesh Civil Aviation Policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2026 19:03 IST | Created: 09-08-2026 19:03 IST
Revamping Regional Connectivity: Madhya Pradesh Launches Four New Flight Routes
Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav flag off four new flight services from Raja Bhoj Airport in Bhopal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a bid to bolster regional and inter-state air connectivity, Madhya Pradesh flagged off four new flight services from Bhopal's Raja Bhoj Airport. The routes inaugurated include Bhopal-Rewa, Bhopal-Patna, Rewa-Kolkata, and Jabalpur-Kolkata, according to a release from the Chief Minister's Office.

The Bhopal-Rewa direct flight aims to enhance connectivity within the region, linking Bhopal with the Vindhya area, while the Bhopal-Patna route will connect the capital cities of Madhya Pradesh and Bihar. The ceremony witnessed the presence of distinguished guests, including Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

These services, operated by Alliance Air, are part of an initiative supported by the Madhya Pradesh Civil Aviation Policy, providing financial assistance up to Rs 10 lakh via Viability Gap Funding for each round trip. This initiative not only facilitates easier movement between states but also supports travelers, traders, and the business community, contributing significantly to the region's economic connectivity.

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