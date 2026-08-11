Breaking New Ground: Foundayo Pill Revolutionizes Weight Management and Diabetes Care in Europe

The UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has given the green light to Eli Lilly's weight management and type 2 diabetes pill, Foundayo. This marks the first European approval of the treatment, propelling the company's shares up by over 3% during afternoon trading.

While Foundayo will launch later this month via private prescription, it will not immediately be available through the NHS. Additionally, Lilly hints at a more affordable price point compared to its existing Mounjaro drug, which costs £399 for a month's supply.

The weight-loss drug market, previously dominated by injectables from Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk, is gradually shifting focus towards oral treatments. Despite the rapid rise of pills, injectables maintain their stronghold due to proven efficacy and convenient dosing. Foundayo, however, distinguishes itself as a once-daily pill taken without dietary restrictions, unlike competitors requiring empty stomach intake.