Breaking New Ground: Foundayo Pill Revolutionizes Weight Management and Diabetes Care in Europe

Foundayo, Eli Lilly's pill for weight management and type 2 diabetes, was approved by Britain's medicines regulator. This makes the UK the first European country to authorize it. Although available by private prescription shortly, Foundayo promises more convenience compared to injectable competitors by allowing daily intake without food or water restrictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 00:17 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 00:17 IST
Breaking New Ground: Foundayo Pill Revolutionizes Weight Management and Diabetes Care in Europe
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The UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has given the green light to Eli Lilly's weight management and type 2 diabetes pill, Foundayo. This marks the first European approval of the treatment, propelling the company's shares up by over 3% during afternoon trading.

While Foundayo will launch later this month via private prescription, it will not immediately be available through the NHS. Additionally, Lilly hints at a more affordable price point compared to its existing Mounjaro drug, which costs £399 for a month's supply.

The weight-loss drug market, previously dominated by injectables from Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk, is gradually shifting focus towards oral treatments. Despite the rapid rise of pills, injectables maintain their stronghold due to proven efficacy and convenient dosing. Foundayo, however, distinguishes itself as a once-daily pill taken without dietary restrictions, unlike competitors requiring empty stomach intake.

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