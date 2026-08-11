Colombia Shaken: Deadly Quake Tests New Presidency

In a devastating turn of events early Monday, a powerful earthquake measuring 7.4 magnitude shook western Colombia, leading to the tragic deaths of at least 111 individuals and injuring 87 more.

The seismic activity, centered near San Jose del Palmar in Choco, was felt across major cities, toppling buildings and trapping residents under rubble. This catastrophe arrives mere days after Abelardo De La Espriella assumed the presidency, catapulting his administration into its first significant challenge.

In a national address, President De La Espriella declared a state of emergency, affirming the government's focus on lifesaving rescue operations and aid distribution to affected areas.