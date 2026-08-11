Colombia Shaken: Deadly Quake Tests New Presidency
A powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck western Colombia, causing extensive damage and fatalities. The new government, led by President Abelardo De La Espriella, is facing a crisis with 111 people killed and 87 injured. Rescue efforts are underway as the nation declared a state of emergency.
- Country:
- Colombia
In a devastating turn of events early Monday, a powerful earthquake measuring 7.4 magnitude shook western Colombia, leading to the tragic deaths of at least 111 individuals and injuring 87 more.
The seismic activity, centered near San Jose del Palmar in Choco, was felt across major cities, toppling buildings and trapping residents under rubble. This catastrophe arrives mere days after Abelardo De La Espriella assumed the presidency, catapulting his administration into its first significant challenge.
In a national address, President De La Espriella declared a state of emergency, affirming the government's focus on lifesaving rescue operations and aid distribution to affected areas.
ALSO READ
-
Catastrophic Earthquake Rocks Western Colombia
-
Colombia Reels from Destructive Earthquake Linked to Political Beginnings
-
Colombian Earthquake Claims 111 Lives: A Devastating Toll
-
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Colombia: President's First Crisis
-
Cataclysm in Colombia: Earthquake Strikes Western Regions Amid Historical Latin American Quakes