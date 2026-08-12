Jammu & Kashmir's 'Tiranga Rally': A Symbol of Enduring Patriotism

In anticipation of India's 80th Independence Day, Jammu and Kashmir hosted a 'Tiranga Rally' led by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. The rally showcased the region’s unwavering patriotism, as leaders emphasized the long-standing devotion to the national flag, transcending recent political changes and underscoring sacrifices made over decades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 09:54 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 09:54 IST
Jammu & Kashmir's 'Tiranga Rally': A Symbol of Enduring Patriotism
J-K LG Manoj Sinha flags off Tiranaga Rally in Srinagar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant lead-up to the 80th Independence Day celebrations, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off a massive 'Tiranga Rally' from Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre in Srinagar on Wednesday. The event was a testament to Jammu and Kashmir's deep-rooted patriotism, with Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary highlighting the region's historical dedication to the national flag.

'The Tricolour has gracefully flown since our independence, a symbol of our collective sacrifices,' stated Choudhary, urging observers not to view the region's nationalism solely through the lens of Article 370's abrogation. Choudhary emphasized that celebrations were just as spirited before August 5, 2019, underscoring the sustained commitment to the Indian flag.

Chairperson of the J&K Waqf Board, Darakhshan Andrabi, lauded the efforts, describing the rally as a path towards a prosperous future. She noted a perceptible shift in the social environment, where expressions of national pride are more common now than in the past decades. Part of the larger 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, initiated by PM Narendra Modi, the rally aims to foster a personal connection with the national flag and honor freedom fighters' sacrifices.

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