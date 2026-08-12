High-Profile Raid: Ex-MP Prajwal Revanna Caught with Mobile in Prison

In a high-stakes operation, an Android mobile phone was discovered in the possession of former Janata Dal (Secular) Member of Parliament Prajwal Revanna, during a Central Crime Branch raid at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison on Tuesday, as confirmed by DGP Prison and Correctional Services Alok Kumar on Wednesday. Revanna, the son of JD(S) MLA H D Revanna, is currently serving time on rape charges.

DGP Kumar detailed that the raid was conducted across all high-profile inmates and extended over four to five hours. "On Tuesday afternoon, CCB officers carried out a raid on all high-profile prisoners, leading to the seizure of an Android phone from Prajwal Revanna's quarters," Kumar stated, emphasizing the operation's breadth.

Further complications arose when another inmate, Prathap Rai, was similarly found with a mobile device. Officials are scrutinizing CCTV footage and compiling details ahead of issuing notices and pursuing legal action. In response to the breach, Kumar indicated that the Assistant Superintendent involved has been suspended per the DIG South's report, and a show-cause notice was issued to the SP of Bengaluru Central Prison. Kumar added a detailed inquiry into the incident is underway.

Kumar assured that the search yielded no contraband items beyond the mobile phones. A complaint has been logged with the Parappan Agrahara Police Station, with an FIR being registered. Prajwal Revanna, also the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, had been convicted in August 2025 by the Special Court for People's Representatives for the rape of a house-help in Holenarasipura, Hassan district. He was sentenced to life imprisonment and fined Rs 10 lakh, with Rs 7 lakh allocated as compensation to the survivor. Notably, Revanna faces three additional rape charges pending trial. (ANI)