High-Profile Prison Raid Uncovers Unauthorized Mobile Use

A Central Crime Branch raid on Tuesday at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison uncovered an Android mobile phone in the possession of former Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna. This was confirmed on Wednesday by DGP Prison and Correctional Services Alok Kumar. Revanna, son of JD(S) MLA H D Revanna, is jailed on rape charges.

The raid spanned four to five hours and targeted all high-profile inmates. 'An Android phone has been seized from Prajwal Revanna's possession,' said Kumar. Another inmate, Prathap Rai, was also found with a mobile phone. Cases against both have been registered under Section 42 of the Prisons Act.

The Prisons Act penalizes the introduction of prohibited items into prison, communicating with prisoners without authorization, or facilitating prison rule violations. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage to gather more evidence, and further action is pending.

The Assistant Superintendent involved has been suspended following the DIG South's report, and the Bengaluru Central Prison SP received a show-cause notice. A comprehensive inquiry into the incident is underway, Kumar stated.

No other contraband was found during the search. Convicted in August 2025 for rape, Revanna, grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, received a life sentence and a fine, with part directed as compensation. He still has three pending rape cases.