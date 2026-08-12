Inspiring Journey: Kovind's Autobiography Launched by PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Wednesday that the autobiography of former President Ram Nath Kovind could serve as an inspiration to young people, encouraging them to explore autobiographical works rather than relying on social media shortcuts. Modi emphasized Kovind's continued dedication to significant issues post-presidency, such as 'One Nation, One Election', suggesting that resolving this matter could mark a new era in Indian democracy.

During the launch of Kovind's autobiography, 'Triumph of the Indian Republic: My Life, My Struggles,' PM Modi urged the youth to engage with autobiographies for deeper insights, sharing that in the age dominated by social media influences, such reads are crucial for personal growth. He quoted a popular adage, 'Shortcuts will cut you short,' to stress the importance of learning from the experiences and struggles documented in such texts.

Recollecting Kovind's humility, Modi shared anecdotes from his tenure, including visits to Rashtrapati Bhavan and Kovind's visit to his home village, where he honored his teachers and paid homage to his roots. Modi also reflected on Kovind's personal struggles, recounting the heartbreaking loss of Kovind's mother in a house fire during his childhood. He highlighted how Kovind views society as a partner in personal achievements, echoing the noble ideals captured in his autobiography.