Tamil Nadu Assembly Challenges Delimitation, Advocates Women's Reservation

In a significant move, the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution opposing the proposed delimitation exercise. Chief Minister Vijay, while tabling the resolution, asserted that the 33% reservation for women should be implemented in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections without delay, based on the existing 543 constituencies.

The resolution urged the Union Government to keep the total number of Lok Sabha members at 543 and maintain current inter-state seat allocations. This measure, according to CM Vijay, is vital for ensuring social justice and upholding electoral promises. The DMK, through Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin, extended support, emphasizing the state's historical resistance to constituency redrawing.

However, the decision faced opposition from AIADMK and DMDK members, who perceived it as a political maneuver by the TVK-led government. AIADMK's EPS contended that a carefully administered delimitation could enhance administrative efficiency, supporting reservations but questioning the resolution's timing. DMDK also questioned its relevance, while BJP MLA M. Bhojarajan urged acceptance of inevitable changes. The Assembly's resolution aims to safeguard southern states' representation based on successful population management. (ANI)