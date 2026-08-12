Trinamool Congress Criticizes Government's Handling of Student Protest: A Call for Accountability

Trinamool Congress MP Kirti Azad has accused the government of failing to deliver justice to protesting students, alleging the use of excessive force, including pellet guns and spiked lathis. The issue remains a contentious point in Parliament, with the Opposition demanding accountability during the ongoing Monsoon Session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 15:12 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 15:12 IST
Trinamool Congress Criticizes Government's Handling of Student Protest: A Call for Accountability
TMC MP Kriti Azad (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Trinamool Congress MP Kirti Azad has openly criticized the Indian government's handling of student protests, accusing authorities of using excessive force like pellet guns, tear gas, and spiked lathis on demonstrators. Azad addressed reporters in Parliament, questioning the absence of any government representative to respond to these serious allegations.

The MP called out the government for failing to fulfill its promise of justice to the students. Highlighting the significance of the date, Azad remarked that a key government figure had not shown up in Parliament to address these concerns. His comments underscore the rising tension between the ruling party and the Opposition during the ongoing Monsoon Session.

Despite the government's insistence that it is ready for discussions, Azad's remarks suggest the Opposition will persist in demanding accountability. Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed willingness to answer questions and urged the Opposition to formally approach the Speaker. The clash over the alleged mistreatment of students continues to escalate in parliamentary proceedings.

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