In a dramatic escalation of hostilities, Ukraine launched a massive drone attack on Russia's Black Sea port city of Novorossiysk overnight, targeting its naval base and disrupting key grain terminals. According to Russian industry sources, the attack has rendered two major grain terminals non-operational.

Russian official Veniamin Kondratyev confirmed the intensity of the assault, noting that it resulted in fatalities, including an 8-year-old child. Ukrainian forces have shifted their naval targets to Novorossiysk following repeated attacks on Crimea, the region seized by Russia in 2014.

The attack also spotlighted the city's role in global oil exports, as it houses infrastructure for the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, partially owned by U.S. oil giants. Meanwhile, retaliatory strikes by Russia set a shopping mall ablaze in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia, amid rising tensions over logistics and energy hubs.