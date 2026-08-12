Ukraine's Massive Drone Assault Shakes Russia's Grain Export Hub

Ukraine targeted Russia's Novorossiysk with drones, missiles, and unmanned boats in a significant overnight attack, disrupting major grain terminals. The assault heightened concerns over escalating tensions and potential impacts on global grain exports. Russia accused Ukraine of causing damage and casualties, including a child's death, amid ongoing military confrontations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 15:09 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 15:09 IST
Ukraine's Massive Drone Assault Shakes Russia's Grain Export Hub
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In a dramatic escalation of hostilities, Ukraine launched a massive drone attack on Russia's Black Sea port city of Novorossiysk overnight, targeting its naval base and disrupting key grain terminals. According to Russian industry sources, the attack has rendered two major grain terminals non-operational.

Russian official Veniamin Kondratyev confirmed the intensity of the assault, noting that it resulted in fatalities, including an 8-year-old child. Ukrainian forces have shifted their naval targets to Novorossiysk following repeated attacks on Crimea, the region seized by Russia in 2014.

The attack also spotlighted the city's role in global oil exports, as it houses infrastructure for the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, partially owned by U.S. oil giants. Meanwhile, retaliatory strikes by Russia set a shopping mall ablaze in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia, amid rising tensions over logistics and energy hubs.

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