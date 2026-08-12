Parliamentary Uproar: 'Lungiwala' Remark Sparks Cultural Debate

Opposition MPs on Wednesday voiced strong disapproval over a reported remark in the Rajya Sabha that referred to CPI MP John Brittas as 'Lungiwala.' The comment, they allege, constitutes an affront to both Indian and South Indian cultural heritage. AAP MP Sanjay Singh highlighted India's ethos of 'unity in diversity,' emphasizing coexistence among diverse cultures, traditions, and religions.

Sanjay Singh asserted that questioning and belittling someone's attire has become ingrained in BJP's culture. He noted that Brittas, who attended Parliament in a lungi, was allegedly targeted for his garment choice. The Rajya Sabha Chairman reportedly took note of the incident, according to Singh.

CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar condemned the use of 'Lungiwala' during Brittas's speech in the House, calling it an insult to all Indians. Kumar remarked on the pride Indians hold for their country's cultural diversity, alleging that political differences are manifesting through attacks on color, attire, and food.

Congress MP Christopher Tilak joined the criticism, describing the remark as an insult to South Indian culture and an indication of the BJP's stance toward non-Hindi speaking regions. He, alongside others, emphasized the importance of respecting cultural diversity and refraining from using cultural attributes to demean parliamentary members.

The controversy arose after Brittas claimed a fellow member persistently referred to him as 'lungi-wala' during his contributions in the House. Without naming the member, Brittas expressed his disturbance, stating, 'Verbal duels are part of parliamentary debate, but continuous name-calling crosses a line.'