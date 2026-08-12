Priyanka Gandhi Leads Opposition Charge Against Foreign Contribution Bill

In a decisive move on Wednesday, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra boldly opposed the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill in the national capital, insisting on its complete withdrawal. Emphasizing her party's unwavering stance, Gandhi made it clear that the bill does not have the Congress's endorsement.

Despite the opposition, the bill has been referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee for further examination. Union Minister Nityanand Rai introduced this motion in the Lok Sabha, which was passed, leading to a committee comprising 31 members—21 from the Lok Sabha and 10 from the Rajya Sabha—to delve into the bill's provisions.

Meanwhile, opposition leaders including SP MP Akhilesh Yadav and Congress MP KC Venugopal also voiced their disapproval. Concerns were raised that the amendments may negatively impact NGOs and minority institutions. While the government assures a fair review, critics remain wary of potential repercussions.