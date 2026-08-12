Opposition Demands Accountability from Amit Shah on Police Action Against Student Protesters

In a fiery display of unity, the Indian Opposition, led by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, intensified their demand for accountability from Union Home Minister Amit Shah concerning allegations of excessive police force against student protesters. Kharge declared that the Opposition would persist in its stance within Parliament, emphasizing the urgency of the issue.

Amidst rising tensions, opposition leaders convened a demonstration outside the parliamentary precincts, chanting slogans aimed at Shah, urging him to respond to their grievances. The protest focused on Shah's accountability for the reported use of undue force, including batons and pellet guns, on students demonstrating in Delhi and other regions.

The contentious Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, persists in Parliament's spotlight as Kharge advocated its referral to a Joint Parliamentary Committee. With the bill's revised rules recently enacted, the political friction has led to repeated disruptions in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Earlier, Congress figurehead Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a vehement critique on Shah, confronting the government's responsibility for actions against youth demonstrators. Highlighting allegations of severe police responses, Gandhi criticized the employment of harsh measures such as lathis and pellet guns. She pointedly asked for accountability for such actions against youth demanding a better future.

The flare-up stems from ongoing government-opposition tensions over the handling of recent student protests, a matter that continues to disrupt legislative proceedings, with repeated demands for a governmental explanation.