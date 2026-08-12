Opposition Demands Accountability from Amit Shah on Police Action Against Student Protesters

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge leads the Opposition in demanding answers from Union Home Minister Amit Shah over alleged excessive police force against student protesters. The opposition staged a demonstration demanding the FCRA Bill be sent to a Joint Parliamentary Committee. This issue has provoked disruptions in Parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 11:31 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 11:31 IST
Opposition Demands Accountability from Amit Shah on Police Action Against Student Protesters
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery display of unity, the Indian Opposition, led by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, intensified their demand for accountability from Union Home Minister Amit Shah concerning allegations of excessive police force against student protesters. Kharge declared that the Opposition would persist in its stance within Parliament, emphasizing the urgency of the issue.

Amidst rising tensions, opposition leaders convened a demonstration outside the parliamentary precincts, chanting slogans aimed at Shah, urging him to respond to their grievances. The protest focused on Shah's accountability for the reported use of undue force, including batons and pellet guns, on students demonstrating in Delhi and other regions.

The contentious Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, persists in Parliament's spotlight as Kharge advocated its referral to a Joint Parliamentary Committee. With the bill's revised rules recently enacted, the political friction has led to repeated disruptions in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Earlier, Congress figurehead Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a vehement critique on Shah, confronting the government's responsibility for actions against youth demonstrators. Highlighting allegations of severe police responses, Gandhi criticized the employment of harsh measures such as lathis and pellet guns. She pointedly asked for accountability for such actions against youth demanding a better future.

The flare-up stems from ongoing government-opposition tensions over the handling of recent student protests, a matter that continues to disrupt legislative proceedings, with repeated demands for a governmental explanation.

TRENDING

1
Tamil Nadu's Political Storm: A Southern Call for Fair Representation

Tamil Nadu's Political Storm: A Southern Call for Fair Representation

India
2
Missile Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Strategic Launch Before Joint Drills

Missile Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Strategic Launch Before Joint Drill...

North Korea
3
Unearthing Safety: Ukraine's Call for Humanitarian Demining Aid

Unearthing Safety: Ukraine's Call for Humanitarian Demining Aid

Ukraine
4
Asia's First Desert Night Safari Approved: A Boost to Gujarat's Ecotourism

Asia's First Desert Night Safari Approved: A Boost to Gujarat's Ecotourism

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Resource Booms to Debt Risks: World Bank Urges Commodity Exporters to Rethink Fiscal Policy

Trade Feeds the World, But Who Pays the Environmental Price?

Banks Want More AI: Are They Ready for What Comes Next?

Brazil’s Offshore Wind Boom Could Redefine the Global South Energy Transition

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026