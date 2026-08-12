60-Year-Old Arrested for Alleged Assault on Minor in Pune

In a grave incident that has shocked Kolvihire village in Pune's Purandar taluka, a 60-year-old man has been arrested for the alleged sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl. Jejuri Police Station has charged the accused under significant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The complaint indicates that the incident reportedly occurred around 12:30 pm on August 11, 2026. The accused allegedly assaulted the child despite prior awareness of her age. Upon learning of the crime, the girl’s family contacted Jejuri Police Station, resulting in the swift arrest of the accused.

The case is being meticulously investigated by Assistant Police Sub-Inspector Rane under the supervision of Police Inspector Ravindra Patil. Police Constable Nande is credited with registering the case. In line with the law, authorities have withheld the identity of the minor victim and have assured that the investigation remains delicate. Legal conclusions will depend on subsequent judicial proceedings.