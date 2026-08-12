Ukraine and Moldova Forge Strategic Rail Cargo Discount Deal Amid Port Blockades

In a strategic move to bolster grain export amidst regional challenges, Ukraine and Moldova have inked a deal providing a 50% discount on rail cargo shipments until the year's end. Ukrainian Prime Minister Sergii Koretskyi announced the agreement on Telegram, citing ongoing Russian assaults on Black Sea port infrastructure.

According to Moldova's Ministry of Infrastructure and Regional Development, the deal will likely channel up to 600,000 metric tons of grain cargo through Moldova, equating to about 10% of Ukraine's estimated total shipments. The ministry emphasized Moldova's readiness to absorb a significant portion of this volume.

Despite the reduced tariffs, Moldova's state railways anticipate a boost in income from the agreed cargo volumes. Efforts are underway to enhance rail cargo capacity as Moldova seeks to capitalize on this opportunity and increase its role in regional grain logistics.