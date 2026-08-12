Secret Security Shuffle: The Trump Aviation Switch During Turkish Tensions

In an unprecedented move, President Donald Trump was quietly transferred from the iconic Air Force One to a lesser-known government aircraft due to a potential missile threat, sources revealed on Wednesday. This discreet operation reportedly took place during Trump's recent trip to Turkey.

The dual flight arrangement occurred on July 8, the last day of Trump's attendance at the NATO summit in Ankara, where U.S. officials were alarmed by intelligence that indicated Iranian awareness of Trump's precise accommodations. As tensions with Iran ran high, the Secret Service deemed the threat credible enough to justify the quick switch.

While Air Force One departed carrying senior officials and media, Trump and close aides covertly boarded a smaller jet via a catering truck. The focus was on minimizing risk during the flight from Ankara to a refueling stop in Britain. However, questions remain about the safety of those left aboard the original plane.