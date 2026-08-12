Exciting Times in Sports: From FIFA Disputes to Historic NBA Deals

The sports world is buzzing with Canada's commitment to the Under-20 Women's World Cup despite FIFA issues, Scottie Scheffler's excitement for FedExCup Playoffs, Devon Witherspoon's contract situation with the Seahawks, and much more. Notable stories include a historic Lakers purchase, a stellar boxing knockout, and Efe Obada's new foundation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 22:27 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 22:27 IST
Exciting Times in Sports: From FIFA Disputes to Historic NBA Deals
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  • Country:
  • Canada

In a whirlwind of sports updates, Canada has reaffirmed its participation in the Under-20 Women's World Cup amid ongoing governance disputes with FIFA. Despite the turmoil, Canada Soccer announced plans to compete in Poland, emphasizing their unwavering commitment.

As the PGA Tour playoffs commence, golf sensation Scottie Scheffler is gearing up for the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Currently leading the FedExCup points, Scheffler is confident, coming off strong performances at TPC Southwind.

Meanwhile, NFL cornerback Devon Witherspoon remains focused on the upcoming season with the Seattle Seahawks, contract or not. The sports world also witnessed an exciting potential purchase of the Lakers by Iger and Kushner for $12 billion, marking a significant moment in NBA history.

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