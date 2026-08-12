Russia Diversifies Export Routes Amid Logistical Challenges

The Russian agriculture ministry is actively pursuing alternative export routes in response to current logistical challenges, the ministry stated on Thursday.

This initiative follows a significant Ukrainian strike on the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, which tragically claimed three lives, including a child, and led to the suspension of operations at key grain terminals.

The ministry has identified potential routes through Russian ports on the Baltic and Caspian seas, as well as in the Far East, in addition to overland pathways.