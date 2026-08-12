Cholera Is Back on the Move Across Africa’s Most Vulnerable Corridors and Children Are Paying the Price

Cholera is spreading across West and Central Africa with a speed that is turning separate national outbreaks into a connected regional emergency. Six countries, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Republic of Congo, Nigeria, Chad, Cameroon and the Central African Republic, are battling active outbreaks as seasonal rains, flooding, displacement and cross-border transmission intensify the threat. Children are bearing an especially heavy burden, revealing how quickly a preventable disease can exploit weaknesses in water, sanitation and health systems.

The scale is already severe. Nigeria has recorded more than 50,000 cumulative cases and 338 deaths since January 1, 2026, with a major outbreak in Borno State by the end of July. The Democratic Republic of the Congo has reported more than 30,400 cases and nearly 700 deaths, the highest death toll among the affected countries. The crisis is increasingly being shaped not just by the number of infections, but by where transmission is occurring and how easily the disease is moving through connected communities.

Children are becoming the clearest measure of the crisis

The age profile of the outbreaks is particularly alarming because children make up a striking share of infections in several countries. In the Central African Republic, children under 10 account for 44 per cent of reported cases, while in Chad, nearly two-thirds of infections are among children under 15. In Cameroon, the median age of patients is just 10 years, indicating how heavily the outbreak is falling on younger populations.

The same conditions that allow cholera to spread can also make children harder to protect. Flooding can contaminate drinking-water sources and damage sanitation facilities, while displacement can push families into crowded settings where access to clean water and hygiene services is limited. When roads or communities become difficult to reach, health workers also face greater obstacles in delivering treatment, vaccines and essential supplies.

The result is a crisis in which vulnerability is driven by more than exposure to the bacterium itself. The ability of families to obtain safe water, reach medical care quickly and maintain basic sanitation can determine whether outbreaks are contained or allowed to accelerate. For children living in flood-affected or displaced communities, those protections can weaken at precisely the moment they are most urgently needed.

Cholera is preventable, which makes the scale of the current outbreaks particularly significant. The growing number of infections among children shows that the problem is not simply the presence of disease, but the failure of protective systems to consistently interrupt transmission. It also shifts the focus from emergency treatment alone towards the broader infrastructure required to prevent the same communities from being exposed repeatedly.

Two transmission corridors are erasing national boundaries

The outbreak is being driven along two major geographic corridors that help explain why six national emergencies increasingly resemble one regional crisis. In the Lake Chad Basin, the same Vibrio cholerae O1 Ogawa strain is affecting Chad, Cameroon and Nigeria. A second transmission corridor follows the Congo River Basin, connecting outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Republic of Congo and the Central African Republic.

These corridors expose the limits of treating cholera solely as a domestic public health problem. Communities, water systems and population movements do not stop neatly at national borders, and neither does bacterial transmission. Progress in one country can therefore be undermined if neighbouring areas remain heavily affected or if surveillance and response systems fail to communicate rapidly across borders.

Seasonal flooding magnifies that challenge because it can transform the very geography of transmission. Contaminated water can reach communities that were previously unaffected, sanitation infrastructure can be damaged within hours, and isolated populations can become harder to access. In areas already experiencing displacement, those pressures compound one another and create conditions in which an outbreak can move faster than conventional response mechanisms.

This is why cross-border coordination has become central to the response. UNICEF is working with national authorities, the World Health Organization, Africa CDC and other partners to strengthen surveillance and coordination along the main transmission routes. The effectiveness of those efforts will depend on how quickly countries can detect new clusters, share information and coordinate interventions before outbreaks establish themselves in additional communities.

The real emergency lies beneath the case numbers

The immediate crisis is measured in infections and deaths, but the recurring nature of cholera points to a deeper problem: communities remain exposed because reliable access to safe water, sanitation and hygiene is not consistently available. Emergency vaccination and treatment can suppress outbreaks, but they do not by themselves remove the conditions that allow cholera to return when rains, floods or displacement disrupt already fragile systems.

UNICEF and partners are supporting efforts to expand safe water and sanitation access, strengthen disease surveillance, supply essential health materials, conduct oral cholera vaccination campaigns and mobilise communities around prevention. Those measures are designed to address the immediate emergency while reducing opportunities for transmission. Yet the simultaneous outbreaks across six countries show how difficult it is to contain cholera when basic infrastructure is repeatedly compromised.

The tension between emergency response and long-term prevention is becoming increasingly important. Resources are urgently needed to treat patients and protect communities now, but the cycle will remain difficult to break without sustained investment in water systems, sanitation infrastructure, hygiene and stronger health services. Each new outbreak places additional pressure on governments and humanitarian agencies while exposing many of the same communities to danger again.

This makes cholera an unusually revealing measure of institutional vulnerability. Where clean water, sanitation, surveillance and rapid health access function reliably, transmission can be interrupted. Where those systems are weak or damaged, seasonal shocks can quickly become public health emergencies. The current outbreak is therefore exposing not only where cholera is spreading, but where basic protective systems remain most fragile.

The next six months could determine whether the outbreak widens

UNICEF is seeking an additional $15 million to scale up cholera response operations across West and Central Africa over the next six months. The appeal comes as authorities and international partners face the challenge of responding across several countries simultaneously while maintaining vaccination, surveillance, water and sanitation interventions along two interconnected transmission corridors.

The most immediate concern is whether case numbers continue to rise in Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of the Congo and whether transmission expands further through the Lake Chad and Congo River basins. Changes in rainfall and flooding will also be critical because additional damage to water and sanitation infrastructure could expose new populations while making affected communities harder to reach.

The proportion of infections among children will be another important indicator. Persistently high numbers of child cases would suggest that prevention measures are still failing to reach some of the populations most exposed to unsafe water and disrupted sanitation. Vaccination coverage, access to treatment and the speed with which health authorities detect new clusters will help show whether response systems are beginning to get ahead of transmission.

The larger test, however, will come after the immediate surge is brought under control. Cholera has the ability to return wherever the underlying vulnerabilities remain intact, meaning that success cannot be measured only by bringing this outbreak down. West and Central Africa will need to reduce the conditions that allow the disease to repeatedly regain a foothold.