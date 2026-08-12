Karnataka High Court Empowers Police with Swift Account Freezing Powers

In a significant ruling, the Karnataka High Court has affirmed the authority of police officers to freeze bank accounts without needing a prior judicial order during crime investigations under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nagarika Suraksha Sanhita, 2023. This decision is crucial in enabling efficient crime investigation, as stated by Pranab Mohanty, Director General of Police, Karnataka Cyber Command.

The court's decision nullified earlier directions from the Principal City Civil and Sessions Judge, Bengaluru, which had ordered the release of assets and de-freezing of accounts linked to a specific financial crime case. The judgment clarifies the roles of Sections 106 and 107 under BNSS, where Section 106 allows immediate protective actions by the police, and Section 107 governs more formal attachment procedures through the judiciary.

This ruling is particularly important for tackling swift digital financial frauds and cybercrime. The High Court highlighted that delaying account freezing for judicial permission would cripple investigation efforts, putting victim funds at risk. The court's clarification strengthens the legal framework to protect financial crime victims and prevent illicit fund transfers.