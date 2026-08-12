Hyderabad Police Deport Ugandan National Linked to Drug Activities

The Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing has deported a Ugandan woman after discovering her illegal stay and involvement with drug traffickers. Nabanjja Sharon was apprehended following suspicious behavior and visa violations. This action underscores police efforts against drug abuse, urging public cooperation for a drug-free Hyderabad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 23:37 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 23:37 IST
Hyderabad Police Deport Ugandan National Linked to Drug Activities
The Ugandan national deported for overstaying visa. (Photo/ Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing ). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive crackdown on illegal immigration and drug-related activities, the Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) has deported a Ugandan national identified as Nabanjja Sharon. The 36-year-old was apprehended near Tolichowki Police Station and found to be staying illegally in India, associating with drug peddlers, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

Authorities revealed that Sharon failed to present valid documentation for her stay in Hyderabad, admitting to overstaying her e-tourist visa, which expired in 2019. Initially landing at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, she moved to Bengaluru seeking employment before becoming entwined with drug dealers, authorities noted.

The operation, conducted by Inspectors P Sridhar and M Madhu Babu of H-NEW, concluded with Sharon's deportation to Uganda from Mumbai's international airport. The move aims to curb activities that threaten national security, with police urging public vigilance against drug abuse and encouraging community cooperation for a safer, drug-free Hyderabad.

TRENDING

1
Blockbuster Lakers Deal: Joshua Kushner and Bob Iger Take the Court with $12.5 Billion Purchase

Blockbuster Lakers Deal: Joshua Kushner and Bob Iger Take the Court with $12...

United States
2
Peptides Market: Hims & Hers Bets on Future Growth Amid FDA Scrutiny

Peptides Market: Hims & Hers Bets on Future Growth Amid FDA Scrutiny

United States
3
Markets Surge as AI Firms Lead the Charge Despite Inflation Concerns

Markets Surge as AI Firms Lead the Charge Despite Inflation Concerns

United States
4
Corruption Crackdown: Conflict at Chadian Oil Operations

Corruption Crackdown: Conflict at Chadian Oil Operations

Chad

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Trade, Tariffs and Clean Energy: The New Equation for ASEAN Growth

The Biggest Barrier to Climate Resilience in Africa May Not Be Technology

Why Blind Trust in AI Could Be as Risky as Rejecting It Completely

From Resource Booms to Debt Risks: World Bank Urges Commodity Exporters to Rethink Fiscal Policy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026