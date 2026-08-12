Hyderabad Police Deport Ugandan National Linked to Drug Activities

In a decisive crackdown on illegal immigration and drug-related activities, the Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) has deported a Ugandan national identified as Nabanjja Sharon. The 36-year-old was apprehended near Tolichowki Police Station and found to be staying illegally in India, associating with drug peddlers, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

Authorities revealed that Sharon failed to present valid documentation for her stay in Hyderabad, admitting to overstaying her e-tourist visa, which expired in 2019. Initially landing at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, she moved to Bengaluru seeking employment before becoming entwined with drug dealers, authorities noted.

The operation, conducted by Inspectors P Sridhar and M Madhu Babu of H-NEW, concluded with Sharon's deportation to Uganda from Mumbai's international airport. The move aims to curb activities that threaten national security, with police urging public vigilance against drug abuse and encouraging community cooperation for a safer, drug-free Hyderabad.