Telangana CM Pledges Support for Army Recruitment and Disaster Response

In a move to foster greater collaboration between the Telangana government and the Indian Army, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday expressed commitment to engage youth in Army recruitment efforts. He urged the Army to conduct training programmes at district headquarters to raise awareness about employment opportunities within the force.

Responding to the Chief Minister's proposals during their meeting, Southern Command's General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Lieutenant General C Rajesh Pushkar, agreed to set up training centres for aspiring youth across Telangana. The discussions also covered the Army's potential role in disaster management, with Pushkar assuring proactive involvement in rescue and rehabilitation during floods.

Notably, Pushkar praised Telangana's government for its Musi River rejuvenation, noting its importance in safeguarding Hyderabad against pollution and restoring its historical status. The meeting witnessed attendance from Telangana Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy and senior Army personnel, highlighting the state's focus on welfare and youth opportunities, as outlined in a recent CMO release.