Russia's Vow to Intensify Pressure on Western Support for Ukraine

Russia will intensify its efforts to dismantle Western support for Ukraine, according to Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. He emphasized tough methods to counter support for Kyiv's war machine. Lavrov dismissed an immediate ceasefire, stressing the need for a long-term, reliable settlement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 13:49 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 13:49 IST
Russia's Vow to Intensify Pressure on Western Support for Ukraine
Sergei Lavrov
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia announced plans to escalate efforts against Western support for Ukraine, according to Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Speaking on state television, Lavrov stated the country would employ tougher measures to dismantle support systems aiding Kyiv.

Lavrov underscored the determination to counteract Western influence, describing ongoing actions aimed at weakening Ukraine's defense capabilities bolstered by the West.

Addressing prospects for peace, Lavrov dismissed any plans for an immediate cessation of hostilities, stressing the importance of achieving a stable and enduring resolution to the conflict.

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