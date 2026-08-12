West Bengal Passes Landmark Delimitation Bill to Revamp Civic Services

On Wednesday, the West Bengal Assembly ratified the Howrah ward delimitation amendment bill, a legislative effort aimed at reshaping ward boundaries to accommodate population growth and ensure effective civic service delivery. State ministers emphasized the necessity of this move, with Minister Agnimitra Paul highlighting that this realignment will allow for an equitable distribution of development funds and services across wards of varying populations.

Minister Paul stressed, "Delimitation is essential as it allows for proper service provision across wards. While larger wards with populations as high as 80,000 received the same financial resources as their smaller counterparts, this disparity will now be addressed." She further critiqued the previous administration for deprioritizing service provision while affirming the current government's commitment to correcting these inequities.

In support, West Bengal Minister Shankar Ghosh linked the bill's necessity to growing urban demands, ensuring efficient service delivery. Minister Nisith Pramanik also endorsed the bill, underscoring its significance for Kolkata and Howrah's development. In a broader appeal, he called for similar attention to North Bengal, citing the need for delimitation in regions like Siliguri to stimulate regional growth.

Minister Umesh Rai noted procedural advancements, explaining that errors had led to a bill overhaul. Highlighting other assembly proceedings, Rai mentioned Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's relief fund initiative for Assam's flood victims and enhancements to the medical allowance for former, financially struggling MLAs.

The passage of this amendment reflects the state government's intent to reform civic structures, keeping pace with demographic shifts to improve public service efficiency.