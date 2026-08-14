IDB Group Expands Development Impact Across Latin America and Caribbean

The Inter-American Development Bank Group says its projects reached millions of people across Latin America and the Caribbean during 2024 and 2025, expanding access to healthcare, clean water, agricultural support, education and digital connectivity while the institution increased its capacity to finance development across the region.

The results, detailed in the latest IDB Group Impact Report, show the organization remains on track to meet its 49 Performance Targets, with a majority of completed projects achieving satisfactory development outcomes. The figures offer a picture of how financing is being translated into services that affect everyday life, from families receiving better healthcare to communities gaining reliable drinking water and internet access.

IDB Group President Ilan Goldfajn said the results demonstrate the institution's growing impact and its efforts to help Latin America and the Caribbean become more productive, resilient and prosperous through measurable development outcomes.

Millions Gain Better Health, Water and Sanitation Services

Health and nutrition represented one of the largest areas of impact during the two-year period. IDB Group-supported operations helped 36 million people gain access to quality health and nutrition services, a scale that reflects the importance of strengthening essential public services across countries facing persistent social and economic inequalities.

Another 12 million people received new or improved access to safely managed drinking water and sanitation. Investments in these services can have effects well beyond immediate access to water, supporting better public health, improving living conditions and strengthening the ability of communities to cope with environmental and economic pressures.

The report also recorded progress in early childhood development, education and skills programmes, which collectively reached 1.9 million people during 2024 and 2025.

Farmers and Communities Benefit From Wider Investment

Agriculture remained another important part of the Group's development work, with 1.2 million farmers supported through improved agricultural services and investments. Such assistance is particularly significant for rural economies where productivity, access to technology and resilience to changing conditions can directly influence household incomes and food security.

Digital infrastructure also expanded substantially. IDB Group-supported projects increased broadband access for 11 million people, helping more households and communities connect to digital services that increasingly shape education, employment, business activity and access to information.

These results reflect the Group's broader role as more than a source of development financing. The institution also provides technical knowledge and builds partnerships intended to help governments and businesses tackle development challenges on a larger scale, while its private-sector activities have supported productive development and innovation throughout the region.

Reforms Could Unlock Up to $500 Billion

The IDB Group has introduced a series of institutional reforms over the past two years designed to strengthen its financial capacity and increase the scale of investment it can support. Those changes have positioned the organization to enable up to $500 billion in financing and investment over the coming decade.

Greater financial capacity is being accompanied by closer attention to how projects perform after money has been committed. The Group says it has strengthened portfolio supervision and results management so investments are more likely to produce lasting benefits rather than being measured primarily by the amount of financing approved.

The latest report indicates that the rate of satisfactory development results at project completion continues to improve at both the IDB and IDB Invest. IDB Invest has already exceeded its target for this performance indicator.

Performance Targets Keep Focus on Long-Term Results

Progress is also being recorded under the IDB Group's Institutional Strategy, with the organization reporting that it remains on course to meet most of its performance targets.

These include targets covering projects that support sustainable economic growth, initiatives where environmental and social risks are satisfactorily mitigated, and programmes designed to strengthen institutional capacity and the rule of law.

The results from 2024 and 2025 show the scale of the Group's presence across Latin America and the Caribbean, while its planned expansion in financing could considerably increase that reach. The challenge for the coming years will be maintaining strong project results as investment grows, ensuring that larger financial commitments continue to translate into measurable improvements for people, businesses and communities across the region.