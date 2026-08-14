Yen's Roller Coaster Ride: Intervention Fades, Rate Hike Anticipation Rises

The yen is set to record its most notable weekly drop in a month as the impact of foreign interventions fades. This fall has led market participants to speculate on whether additional rate hikes or another round of official purchases might be necessary to halt its downward slide.

It appears that traders are gearing up for fresh moves if the yen hits the 160 per dollar mark, reminiscent of a similar sell-off back in May. OCBC strategist Sim Moh Siong has suggested that a more aggressive Bank of Japan (BOJ) stance might be required to decisively change the yen's current trajectory.

In recent trading, the yen showed slight recovery amidst reports of the BOJ's plans for rate hikes. Meanwhile, global currency markets remained relatively stable, influenced by a mix of robust inflows into U.S. tech stocks, fluctuating oil prices, and geopolitical tensions.