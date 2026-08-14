Russian Spy Sentenced: Pirogov's 23-Year Penal Colony Conviction

A Moscow court has sentenced Russian citizen Georgy Pirogov to 23 years in a penal colony for espionage. Pirogov, accused of spying for Poland, supplied sensitive information on Russian weapons used in Ukraine. Espionage cases have risen in Russia amid the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 14:05 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 14:05 IST
Russian Spy Sentenced: Pirogov's 23-Year Penal Colony Conviction
espionage
  • Country:
  • Russia

A Moscow court convicted Russian national Georgy Pirogov of espionage for Poland, sentencing him to 23 years in a penal colony, according to a statement by the Federal Security Service (FSB) on Friday.

Since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, espionage cases in Russia have escalated, with the judiciary frequently announcing convictions but often revealing limited information due to national security concerns. The FSB accused Pirogov of providing Poland with classified data on advanced Russian military technology and missile systems deployed in the conflict.

The FSB stated that Pirogov fled Russia following the war's commencement and reached out to Polish intelligence in April 2022. He was reportedly instructed to gather and relay sensitive information and to exploit his contacts within Russia's defense sector to acquire personal details about individuals with access to state secrets, aiming to recruit them.

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