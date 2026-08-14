Iga Swiatek Dominates Canadian Open for 2026 Season's First Title

Iga Swiatek, a force to be reckoned with in women's tennis, captured her first title of the 2026 season by defeating Elena Rybakina in the Canadian Open final in Toronto. The six-time Grand Slam champion won with a commanding 6-2, 6-3 scoreline, showcasing her relentless prowess on the court.

Displaying remarkable resilience, Swiatek boldly dedicated her win to individuals facing 'unfair judgement and hate.' As the Paris 2024 bronze medallist, she shared motivational words encouraging perseverance and self-belief amidst life's challenges, signalling her dedication beyond the sport.

With this victory, Swiatek improved her head-to-head against Rybakina and advanced her tally to 12 WTA 1000 titles. Her journey through the Canadian Open included impressive wins, culminating in a stunning performance that further cements her status as one of the sport's elite players.