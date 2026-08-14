Delhi Set to Launch World Punjabi Literary Festival, Honoring Art and Resilience

The Delhi government is contemplating the introduction of a World Punjabi Literary Festival, as shared by K Mahesh, Secretary of the Art, Culture, and Languages Department. He emphasized the festival's role in promoting Punjabi literature, art, and culture.

Speaking at the Partition Museum during Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, Mahesh highlighted the potential for the festival to allow delegates to visit the museum and learn about the history and resilience of Punjabi migrants during Partition, calling the museum a unique and creative initiative.

The festival is part of broader efforts by the Delhi government to celebrate culture and history, which includes the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and the 150th anniversary of the national song 'Vande Mataram'. Mahesh also noted initiatives for women's empowerment through museums as a future consideration.